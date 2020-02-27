Legendary director, Steven Spielberg in talks to step aside from Indiana Jones 5

Steven Spielberg (left) and James Mangold (right)

The legendary director behind one of America's most popular franchises is poised to step aside and let another director take his place.

According to Variety, Steven Spielberg is in talks to let Ford v Ferrari filmmaker, James Mangold direct the next Indiana Jones.

This is the first time Spielberg will have allowed another director to take the reins in the franchise's 39-year history.

But there's a reason Spielberg and his team have their eye on Mangold, he's proven that he has the chops to direct a classic.

In 2017, he was called on to direct Logan, as part of the Wolverine franchise and not only did the film gross $619 million globally, but Mangold was also nominated for an Oscar for his adapted screenplay.

If Mangold ends up taking Spielberg's place in the director's chair, the older filmmaker will still act as one of Indy 5's hands-on producers.

A source close to the situation told Variety the decision to step down was entirely Spielberg's.

But Indy fans who aren't crazy about Speilberg's decision to hand the reins to another director might take solace in the fact that Harrison Ford is still signed on to the project.