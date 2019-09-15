94°
Latest Weather Blog
Legal showdown looms over House subpoena to intel director
WASHINGTON (AP) - The acting director of national intelligence is refusing to comply with a subpoena to turn over a whistleblower complaint , setting up a legal showdown this week between the Trump administration and a House committee.
The House Intelligence Committee chairman tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that intelligence chief Joseph Maguire declined to release the complaint because he was instructed not to by a "higher authority" since it involves privileged communications.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff says no intelligence director has ever refused to turn over a whistleblower complaint to Congress.
Schiff says the committee will "do everything necessary" to get the complaint.
The committee is requiring that Maguire testify Thursday unless he complies with the subpoena.
Schiff isn't revealing the subject of the whistleblower's complaint.
More News
News Video
