Legal battle over city of St. George back in court Monday

BATON ROUGE - The legal fight over the incorporation of St. George took another step today in court.

District Judge William Morvant ruled it was okay for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and metro councilman Lamont Cole to be part of the lawsuit to stop St. George, even though they don't live there and are elected officials.

"I think it was major victory for us and the citizens of this city and parish," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

In the overall lawsuit, Mayor-President Weston Broome claims a new city of St. George would harm East Baton Rouge Parish and its residents.

"It's important to me because I represent everyone in this city and parish. And as the CEO, I'm committed to the best for everyone in this city and parish," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.

But St. George organizers are also claiming victory Monday, because the judge allowed a challenge to the election results to be dismissed,

something both parties had agreed to.

"This wasn't a judge-set ruling, this was the parties agreeing that the October 12 results of the election were lawful and valid, and that is a victory and validation for the city of St. George," said Andrew Murrell, representing St. George leadership.

But it could be a year or more before the overall lawsuit against the city of St.George goes to trial.