Leg of 2-year-old severed after being run over by lawnmower

MARINGOUIN - A two-year-old was severely injured Thursday afternoon after being run over by a lawnmower.

Authorities were dispatched to the incident on Hwy. 77 near the rail yard around 2 p.m.

One of the child's legs was severed below the knee.

Authorities said the child was on a golf cart with a parent and left the cart to pick up something in the yard while the other parent operating the lawnmower approached. The parent operating the lawnmower did not see the child and ran over the youngster.

The sheriff's office described the situation as a freak accident and did not expect to file charges.