Left lane closed on I-10 eastbound due to vehicle fire

Sunday, March 16 2025 2:53 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The left lane of I-10 Eastbound near Grosse Tete is blocked due to a vehicle fire. 

Congestion is approaching Ramah. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

It is unsure if there are any injuries.

