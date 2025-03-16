70°
Left lane closed on I-10 eastbound due to vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE — The left lane of I-10 Eastbound near Grosse Tete is blocked due to a vehicle fire.
Congestion is approaching Ramah. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
It is unsure if there are any injuries.
