Left lane blocked on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay Exit due to 3-vehicle crash

IBERVILLE PARISH- State Police are responding to a 3-vehicle crash on I-10 West on the Basin Bridge.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday near the Whiskey Bay Exit. Authorities say eight people were involved but only one was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Due to the crash, the left lane is blocked on I-10 West DOTD reports congestion has reached 12 miles.