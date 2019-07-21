79°
Latest Weather Blog
Left lane blocked on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay Exit due to 3-vehicle crash
IBERVILLE PARISH- State Police are responding to a 3-vehicle crash on I-10 West on the Basin Bridge.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday near the Whiskey Bay Exit. Authorities say eight people were involved but only one was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Due to the crash, the left lane is blocked on I-10 West DOTD reports congestion has reached 12 miles.
The left lane is blocked on I-10 West at Mile Marker 128 (Whiskey Bay) due to an accident. Congestion is approximately 12 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 21, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
SU students helped desegregate NASA, worked on Apollo 11
-
Save Our Cities March and Rally held in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph
-
Deputies looking for burglar who stole service dog in training from Zachary...
-
Well-known justice of the peace arrested, accused of torturing family for more...
-
Big turnout for Employ BR job fair Friday