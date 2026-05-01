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Left lane blocked on I-10 Eastbound at Essen Lane due to crash
BATON ROUGE — The left lane is blocked on I-10 Eastbound at Essen due to a crash, traffic officials said.
The crash happened around 3:05 p.m.
Officials say congestion is now approaching the I-10/I-12 split.
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