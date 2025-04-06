65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Left lane back open on I-12 eastbound after car flipped

5 hours 37 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, April 06 2025 Apr 6, 2025 April 06, 2025 9:51 AM April 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY — The left lane of I-12 eastbound near the Holden exit is back open after a vehicle flipped early Sunday morning. 

Trending News

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days