Deputies arrest 14-year-old student over threats aimed at Lee High

BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officials says threatening comments made online by a student over the weekend has the landed the teen in handcuffs.

A voice message recorded by Lee High Principal Rob Howle and sent out to parents Monday afternoon said the school staff was aware of comments made electronically by a student over the weekend.

Howle said the school is working with law enforcement to address the situation, and the student responsible will be disciplined. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed to WBRZ Tuesday that the 14-year-old had been taken into custody and is facing terrorizing charges.

Classes will be held as planned Tuesday but with an "increased police presence" on campus.

You can listen to the full message here.

A statement released by the school system Monday can be found below.

"Please be aware that a Lee High School student made a threat electronically over the weekend. The district has a zero tolerance policy for this type of behavior. The school is working with the district security team and law enforcement today to investigate and address the threat. The student responsible will be disciplined in accordance with the student rights and responsibilities handbook. We will have extra security present to ensure a safe and productive day tomorrow. "