Lee Corso is picks the Tigers for the win

BATON ROUGE - College GameDay is in town ahead of the big top ten matchup between #5 LSU and #7 Florida, and with that comes the famous Lee Corso game prediction.

So who is Lee "Corseaux" taking...the LSU Tigers of course!

Kick off is at 7pm on ESPN.

