Lee & Doyle girls claim basketball state titles

1 hour 29 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 March 07, 2020 10:52 PM March 07, 2020 in Sports
Doyle and Lee girls hoops teams both took home hardware Saturday afternoon.

In 2A, top seeded Doyle won its first state title since 1979 with a 73-66 win over Red River.

The Division II state title game saw the Lee Lady Patriots top St. Louis Catholic 75-56 for their second consecutive state title.

