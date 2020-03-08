51°
Lee & Doyle girls claim basketball state titles
Doyle and Lee girls hoops teams both took home hardware Saturday afternoon.
In 2A, top seeded Doyle won its first state title since 1979 with a 73-66 win over Red River.
The Division II state title game saw the Lee Lady Patriots top St. Louis Catholic 75-56 for their second consecutive state title.
