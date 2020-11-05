LeBron James urges public to come forward with info following murder of Ohio woman with ties to sports industry

NBA player LeBron James is asking members of the public to come forward with information following the shooting death of 37-year-old Ericka Weems, the sister of James' childhood friend, Brandon Weems, CNN reports.

The Lakers star tweeted Wednesday, "AKRON OHIO!! My brother's sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y'all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems"

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

The Akron Police Department incident report says Ericka Weems was found unresponsive in her bedroom on Monday afternoon.

In an email to CNN, Police Lt. Michael A. Miller said the medical examiner determined that her death was the result of gunshot wounds.

The police report said she was shot between October 31 and November 2.

"The investigation is still in its early stages. No suspects have been identified or arrested as of yet, but investigators remain optimistic," Miller said.

The late Weams reportedly ran a daycare at her home.

Her brother, Brandon Weems, who is also the director of scouting for the Cleveland Cavaliers said of his sister, "She had a passion and love for children. She could get kids to say and do things that even their parents couldn't do."

According to CNN, the Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said the organization is "terribly saddened" by the death of Weems' sister.

"Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act," Altman said, offering condolences. "We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka."