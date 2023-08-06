85°
LeBron James brings title home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND - LeBron James came home with the trophy he promised, and the championship Cleveland has coveted for 52 years.
The NBA superstar, born and raised in nearby Akron, stepped off a plane Monday and hoisted the shiny Larry O'Brien Trophy as more than 10,000 fans celebrated the city's first title since 1964.
The Cavs overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in seven games, ending Cleveland's title drought.
James, who was selected as the Finals' MVP, paraded the championship trophy around the parking lot so Cleveland fans could get a closer look to something they've waited a lifetime to see.
LeBron James trolls the Warriors with 'Ultimate Warrior' shirt. https://t.co/kIdYBzeN7fhttps://t.co/OYjrHz4SPE— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 20, 2016
