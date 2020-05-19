Leave it to Beaver star, Ken Osmond, passes away at 76

Ken Osmond Photo: LA Times

A star of the 1960's sitcom Leave it to Beaver died Monday.

According to Variety, Ken Osmond, best known for his role as the troublemaker "Eddie Haskell" on the comedy series.

Sources say Osmond died at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family members. The cause of death is unknown, but prior to his death he suffered from respiratory issues.

“He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father,” Osmond’s son Eric said in a statement. “He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”

When Leave It to Beaver finished its run in 1963, Osmond returned for the telefilm Still the Beaver in 1983 and for the revival series, The New Leave It to Beaver.

His sons on the series were played by his real-life sons Eric and Christian. He returned to the role a final time in 1997’s feature film, Leave It to Beaver.

Osmond grew up in Glendale, CA and began his career as a child actor at age nine.

He passed away at 76 years of age.