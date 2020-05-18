70°
Leave a thoughtful message to support local healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19

By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - ThreeSixtyEight, a non-profit organization will collect "notes of gratitude and thoughtful donations" for Baton Rouge healthcare workers.

The organization has teamed up with East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to launch a fundraiser called Viral Positivity

The goal of Viral Positivity is to collect donations, which will supply frontline healthcare workers with materials that they need. 

If you are not able to donate you can still help by leaving a note on the message board to show support and spread positivity for our heroes. 

Click here to leave a note. 

