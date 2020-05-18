70°
Latest Weather Blog
Leave a thoughtful message to support local healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - ThreeSixtyEight, a non-profit organization will collect "notes of gratitude and thoughtful donations" for Baton Rouge healthcare workers.
The organization has teamed up with East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to launch a fundraiser called Viral Positivity.
The goal of Viral Positivity is to collect donations, which will supply frontline healthcare workers with materials that they need.
If you are not able to donate you can still help by leaving a note on the message board to show support and spread positivity for our heroes.
Click here to leave a note.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gunman killed in 6-hour manhunt after shooting a deputy
-
Deputy shot Sunday morning; EBRSO news conference
-
Return to mass light during first weekend of "Phase One"
-
Last class of Runnels replace graduation ceremony with parade
-
Residents enjoy the outdoors after stay-at-home order gets lifted
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith