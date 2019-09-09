Leaky meter fixed months after leak started

BATON ROUGE - A water meter that's been leaking for months is finally getting some attention after a call to 2 On Your Side.

Huy Vu bought his home on Old Hammond Highway near the start of the year. He first noticed water leaking from his driveway in February.

"As soon as we moved in we tried to fix some stuff and we saw the water leaking out," said Vu.

Water was coming from the meter on his driveway. The box, full of water leaking down the concrete and into the street. He says he contacted the city-parish early on and someone from Baton Rouge Water Company came to investigate. Vu says the person came and left the meter as is. It continued to leak for months until he thought he'd check to see if there was a problem with the line on his side. Last month, Vu says he spent about $200 to replace his plumbing line. The leak never went away.

Vu contacted 2 On Your Side last week and soon after the Baton Rouge Water Company visited his property and Monday morning a crew starting fixing the issue.

A portion of the concrete driveway had to be removed to address the leak. Baton Rouge Water Company says it plans to relocate the meter box out of the driveway.

Vu says he's excited to see the change he's been waiting to happen.