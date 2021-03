Leaking tanker causing gridlock on I-10 through Baton Rouge Friday

BATON ROUGE - The interstate came to a halt Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were responding to a tanker truck leaking molten sulfur on the I-10 W near Citiplace.

The tanker has since been cleared from the roadway, and all lanes are back open. Delays are lingering in the area.

There is no major impact or evacuations, the fire department said.