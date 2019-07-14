Leaked UK memo says Trump axed Iran deal to spite Obama

LONDON (AP) - A newspaper in Britain has published more leaked memos from Britain's ambassador in Washington, despite a police warning that doing so might be a crime.

In one cable published by the Mail on Sunday, U.K. ambassador Kim Darroch says President Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal with Iran as an act of "diplomatic vandalism" to spite his predecessor, Barack Obama. Darroch resigned last week after the newspaper published cables in which he'd branded the Trump administration dysfunctional and inept.

The White House responded by refusing to deal with him. U.K. police are hunting the culprits behind the leak - and, contentiously, warned journalists that publishing the documents "could also constitute a criminal offense." Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, who are competing to become Britain's next prime minister, both defended the media's right to publish.