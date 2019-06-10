Leah Chase to be laid to rest Monday

NEW ORLEANS - The legendary New Orleans chef and civil rights icon Leah Chase will be laid to rest Monday.

Chase, the beloved “queen of Creole cuisine” whose Dooky Chase’s restaurant in Treme served two U.S. presidents and stood as a landmark of the Civil Rights era, died June 1. She was 96.

According to WWL-TV, Chase will be formally laid to rest Monday following a noon mass at the St. Peter Claver Catholic Church at 1923 St. Phillip Street. Visitation started at 8 a.m. and will go until 10:30 a.m. followed immediately by the Rosary.