Leading community member purchases former Gerry Lane dealership on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - The once popular site of Baton Rouge's Gerry Lane Buick Pontiac GMC on Florida Boulevard has been sold to a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents and former LSU athlete for $750,000.

Elifin Realty issued a Monday news release stating that the ±4.61-acre property was purchased by former LSU basketball star Collis Temple III.

Temple, known as a leading member of the community, made waves even as a student at LSU. According to LSU’s Sports Information Department, Temple is believed to be the first Division I student-athlete to complete an undergraduate degree, Master’s degree, and began the pursuit of a Doctorate while still eligible to play athletics.

His purchase of the former Gerry Lane Buick Pontiac GMC was conducted by Elfin Realty and the property was sold by Gerry Lane Enterprises.

At this time, it remains to be seen what will replace the once-popular dealership.