Leaders of Black Lives Matter condemn violence in Dallas

DALLAS - Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement are condemning the slayings of police in Dallas during a protest over fatal police shootings of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota.



Shaun King is a blogger who rose to prominence following the 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. He says on Twitter that he hates police brutality but doesn't hate police. He says: "This violence is wrong on every level."



Center for Media Justice director Malkia Cyril says her "heart hurts for the dead."



Cyril and King also defended the Black Lives Matter movement.



She writes that it "advocates dignity, justice and freedom, not the murder of cops." King says anyone blaming Black Lives Matter "is sick." He says protesters were peaceful and the shootings "terrorized them too."