Leaders meeting to iron out St. George details

BATON ROUGE - City-Parish Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel says city hall has been inundated with calls and emails after the voters approved the new City of St. George.

"People are saying, can we annex ourselves into the city. This isn't what we want. They are concerned about what will happen. Again the mayor is saying just stay calm, we're still the same city we were on Friday."

On election night, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the city was preparing for a financial hit.

"I did instruct my team to prepare two budgets, a continuation budget, and one with a 20-percent cut. We will certainly revisit those issues in the days to come," Mayor Broome said.

Even though the city-parish expects to operate with less, the CAO doesn't see any lay-offs right now.

"We're trying to ensure city workers that there's nothing imminent that's going to happen," Gissel said.

The mayor-president and St. George leaders will meet on Friday and discuss the best way to move forward.

Governor John Bel Edwards will also meet with St. George backers about appointing an interim mayor and city council for the new city.