Leaders call for more court hours after amnesty day event

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge leaders are calling for City Court to expand its hours to nights or weekends following the city's "amnesty day" event.

Hundreds of people turned out on Dec. 5 to pay traffic tickets and work with judges to resolve their district and city court warrants without ending up in cuffs.

Several local leaders say the event demonstrated the need to give misdemeanor offenders opportunities to come to court outside of the typical Monday through Friday work week. They believe many people are missing court because they are at work.



Council members are asking for similar amnesty days to be held in their districts.



The council also recently passed a resolution urging City Court to hold night court or Saturday court once a month.