Lead designer for 'Bob's Burgers' dies in skydiving accident at 42

Photo: Instagram/Dave Creek

The lead character designer of the popular FOX series "Bob's Burgers" has died following complications from a skydiving accident over the weekend. He was 42 years old.

Dave Creek was best known for his work on the animated sitcom. He began working on the series in 2011, from the time of its inception.

Simon Chong, a director for the show, confirmed Creek's death on social media.

Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek. A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob’s at some point. I’ll miss you, buddy x https://t.co/NOxEq1VOGw — Simon Chong (@chongster62) January 8, 2021

No additional details related to the accident were immediately available.