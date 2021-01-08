48°
Lead designer for 'Bob's Burgers' dies in skydiving accident at 42

Friday, January 08 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
Photo: Instagram/Dave Creek

The lead character designer of the popular FOX series "Bob's Burgers" has died following complications from a skydiving accident over the weekend. He was 42 years old. 

Dave Creek was best known for his work on the animated sitcom. He began working on the series in 2011, from the time of its inception. 

Simon Chong, a director for the show, confirmed Creek's death on social media. 

No additional details related to the accident were immediately available.

