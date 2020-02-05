LDWF: Volunteers needed to help with derelict crab trap cleanup events

Photo: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

BATON ROUGE, La.- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) says two 2020 Derelict Crab Trap Rodeo events are scheduled for February 8 and February 15.

The February 8 event will take place in the Baratrairia Basin and the February 15 event is happening in the Calcasieu Basin.

Each of these rodeo events will allow LDWF and members of the public to work hand in hand to remove derelict crab traps.

When neglected crab traps aren't removed, these abandoned snares can result in navigational hazards, increase ghost-fishing mortality of blue crabs and other species captured incidentally, interfere with other commercial fishing gear types, and degrade the aesthetics of the natural environment.

Last year, LDWF and volunteers were able to remove more than 4,000 abandoned crab traps and this year LDWF hopes to remove just as many, if not more.

The organization is still looking for volunteers to assist with removal efforts.

These helpers will help collect traps in the field, unload traps at the dock, and count traps as they're unloaded.

Commercial fisherman with experience in the local waters will be an asset to the removal process and are highly encouraged to participate.

Anyone interested in volunteering should click here.

And click here for more information on LDWF's work to remove derelict crab traps.