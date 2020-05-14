70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LDWF offices reopening in Baton Rouge Friday, statewide May 18

2 hours 34 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 2:58 PM May 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reopening it's Baton Rouge headquarters on Friday, May 15.

It's the start of a phased approach to reopening. Offices will begin to open statewide on Monday, May 18.

To enter LDWF offices people must wear a mask and limit the number of visitors to those necessary to complete transactions. Once inside, the public will receive site-specific instructions and will be assigned seating while they wait. LDWF staff will be sanitizing public areas regularly to ensure customer safety

The LDWF says they expect to focus on a large number of customers seeking brown shrimp fishing licenses. The season opens May 18.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days