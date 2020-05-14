70°
LDWF offices reopening in Baton Rouge Friday, statewide May 18
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reopening it's Baton Rouge headquarters on Friday, May 15.
It's the start of a phased approach to reopening. Offices will begin to open statewide on Monday, May 18.
To enter LDWF offices people must wear a mask and limit the number of visitors to those necessary to complete transactions. Once inside, the public will receive site-specific instructions and will be assigned seating while they wait. LDWF staff will be sanitizing public areas regularly to ensure customer safety
The LDWF says they expect to focus on a large number of customers seeking brown shrimp fishing licenses. The season opens May 18.
