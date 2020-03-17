72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LDWF offices closed to the public indefinitely

1 hour 29 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 11:29 AM March 17, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

As of Tuesday, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife (LDWF) offices throughout the state are closed to the public indefinitely.

Anyone interested in processing applications can do so via mail, email, and online.

New applications will be accepted by: 

-Mail - payment methods accepted will be check, cashier’s check and money order.

-Email - may be sent with all required documents scanned and attached

(Required documents: Applications, Copy of Driver’s license (individuals), copy of Federal Tax ID paperwork (businesses)

Renewals

-Mail - payment methods accepted will be check, cashier’s check and money order

-Online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.

Click here for more information on LDWF.

