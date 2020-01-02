55°
LDWF now accepting turkey season lottery hunt applications
BATON ROUGE - Residents can now apply to hunt for turkeys during the upcoming season.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is accepting applications for turkey season lottery hunts. The deadline to submit an application is February 8.
The 2019 wild turkey season will open on April 6. The statewide youth and physically challenged hunter weekend for private lands will be March 30-31.
Officials say regular turkey lottery hunts will be held on nine state wildlife management areas this spring, while the youth lottery hunts will be held on 11 management areas. Click the link for a detail map of the hunting areas.
To fill out an lottery application form, click here.
