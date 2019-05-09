LDWF now accepting bids for 2019-2021 alligator harvest seasons

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is accepting bids for alligator hunting on Wildlife Management Areas, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers properties, and state wildlife refuges for the 2019-2021 harvest seasons.

According to the department, eligible alligator hunters are chosen through a bid system every three years. Applications will be accepted until bid opening at 10 a.m. on June 21 at the LDWF Lafayette Field Office in Lafayette.

A total of 33 alligator hunting opportunities are available for bid. The number of alligator tags issued varies depending on the area awarded. Click here for an application form.

Applicants must meet the following criteria in order to submit a bid:

-Must be a Louisiana resident at least 18 years of age.

-Must have previous alligator hunting experience in Louisiana.

-Must be able to provide essential equipment for alligator hunting on the WMA/Refuge/USACE property on which they are bidding.

-Must be able to report to the WMA/Refuge/USACE property each morning until alligator tag quota is completed.

-Must follow specific instructions issued by LDWF personnel.

-Must maintain required records.

-Must be able to successfully pass a criminal background check. All applicants will be screened for past wildlife and criminal violations. Applicants with felony convictions, that pled guilty to a felony or that have pled guilty, paid a fine for, negotiated/agreed to a pretrial intervention (PTI)/diversion for or been convicted of Class Two or above wildlife, WMA/Refuge/USACE or littering violations within the last five years, as determined by the LDWF enforcement division, shall be disqualified.

