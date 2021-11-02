60°
LDWF investigating man found dead in St. Charles Parish swamp

Tuesday, November 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was found unconscious in the swamp, and authorities believe he may have fallen off of his boat and died Saturday.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries found 68-year-old Anthony J. Vicari Jr. unconscious in the Labranche wetlands east of Cross Bayou Canal.

Agents said Vicari Jr. was "in the muddy part of the swamp with his boat nearby," and included that he was found without a life jacket.

LDWF is investigating the accident.

