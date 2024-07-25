90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LDWF investigating fatal boating crash in St. Mary Parish that left one man dead

2 hours 37 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2024 Jul 25, 2024 July 25, 2024 1:41 PM July 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU CHENE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents are leading the investigating of a boating accident in St. Mary Parish that left one dead.

The body of Bayou L'Ourse man Jimmy Ruff Sr., 62, was turned over to the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office after he was involved in a fatal boating incident on Bayou Chene, LDWF said.

Agents received a call around 4 a.m. on July 23 about the incident. The operator of the vessel told agents that he and Ruff were returning home from fishing when they saw the flood control lock lights ahead of them and started to slow down.

While slowing down, the boat hit something in the water that caused Ruff to be propelled forward and incapacitated, agents said. The operator immediately called for help and headed to the Amelia Boat Launch.

Trending News

Ruff was pronounced deceased shortly after, agents said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days