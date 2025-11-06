LDWF agents cite two people for hunting deer with 'illegal methods,' during illegal hours in Sorrento

SORRENTO — Two people were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for alleged deer hunting violations in Ascension Parish.

Joseph Stunsman, 42, of Prairieville, and Misty Guisenheimer, 45, of Sorrento, were arrested after allegedly hunting deer with "illegal methods" and during illegal hours.

Stunsman was also cited for taking over the daily limit of deer and failing to tag deer. Guisenheimer was also cited for allegedly hunting deer without a basic and deer hunting license and failing to possess deer tags.

The pair was cited after agents set up surveillance in a wooded area near Sorrento after legal shooting hours on Nov. 2, where they observed them using a spotlight to shine for deer.

Agents then heard two gunshots come from the area where Stunsman was hunting. Stunsman later admitted to harvesting two bucks that night.

According to LDWF, deer hunting in this part of the state was limited to an archery-only season at the time the deer were taken.

Hunting deer during illegal hours carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, while hunting deer with illegal methods and taking over the daily limit of deer carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Hunting deer without a basic and deer hunting license, failing to tag deer and not possessing deer tags brings up to a $350 fine for each offense, LDWF added.

Stunsman will also be assessed civil restitution totaling $1,600 for the replacement value of the two illegally taken bucks, agents said.