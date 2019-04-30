LDWF: 20 sacks recovered, two men cited for illegal oyster harvesting

TERREBONNE PARISH - Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited two men for alleged oyster violations.

Larenzo Aguliar and Miguel Rojas were cited for taking oysters during a closed season on the Sister Lake Public Oyster Seed Reservation, harvesting oysters during illegal hours, and using an illegal dredge. According to the LDWF, Aguilar was also cited for violating logbook requirements and having improper running lights.

Agents were on patrol around 5:45 a.m. on April 25 when they saw a vessel dredging for oysters. When authorities stopped the vessel, they found the men with 20 sacks of oysters.

Authorities seized the oysters and returned them to the seed reservation. Taking oysters during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.