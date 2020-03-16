68°
LDOE urges parents to keep kids home from private daycares

By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: louisianabelieves.com

BATON ROUGE - With the temporary closing of all the public schools in Louisiana the state's department of education is urging parents to keep their kids home if they attend a private daycare facility.  

The Louisiana Department of Education tweeted on Saturday afternoon that even though the emergency proclamation does not pertain to childcare and early learning centers ran by private entities the LDOE still encourages parents to keep their kids as much as possible. 

