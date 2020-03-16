68°
LDOE urges parents to keep kids home from private daycares
BATON ROUGE - With the temporary closing of all the public schools in Louisiana the state's department of education is urging parents to keep their kids home if they attend a private daycare facility.
The Louisiana Department of Education tweeted on Saturday afternoon that even though the emergency proclamation does not pertain to childcare and early learning centers ran by private entities the LDOE still encourages parents to keep their kids as much as possible.
While @LouisianaGov's emergency proclamation does not affect childcares and early learning centers run by— LDOE (@La_Believes) March 15, 2020
private entities, parents are encouraged to keep children home if possible. Read today's memo from @LADeptHealth: https://t.co/uqDwlumk7v #LaEd