LDH reminds parents of free access to online immunization records
The Louisiana Department of Health is sending a reminder to parents in time for the new school year that immunization records are available online.
Residents can register at la.myir.net to download the free records.
The public site allows people to print off official documents acceptable by employers, state agencies and schools.
