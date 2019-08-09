LDH reminds parents of free access to online immunization records

94°
The Louisiana Department of Health is sending a reminder to parents in time for the new school year that immunization records are available online.

Residents can register at la.myir.net  to download the free records.

The public site allows people to print off official documents acceptable by employers, state agencies and schools.

