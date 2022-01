LDH: More than 15K new COVID cases since New Year's Eve

BATON ROUGE - Out of the 48,816 tests taken, there have been 15,358 new cases of COVID reported to the state since New Year's Eve.

Louisiana Department of Health shared the numbers Sunday afternoon.

LDH said there are currently 1,014 COVID hospitalizations and 76% of hospitalized patients are not fully vaccinated.

For more information, click here.