LDH lists COVID testing sites for next week

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health released a list of COVID-19 sites for the week of Feb. 8-13.

The COVID-19 testing is operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG). No LANG-operated sites will be open in Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana).



You must be 3 years of age or older to get tested. Testing is free and ID is not required.



It is encouraged that individuals pre-register to get tested by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU.



For test results call 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.



Free testing is also available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through the partnership between Walgreens and the LDH. Testing is available everyday of the week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required. To make an appointment click here.