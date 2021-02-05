Latest Weather Blog
LDH lists COVID testing sites for next week
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health released a list of COVID-19 sites for the week of Feb. 8-13.
The COVID-19 testing is operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG). No LANG-operated sites will be open in Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana).
You must be 3 years of age or older to get tested. Testing is free and ID is not required.
It is encouraged that individuals pre-register to get tested by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU.
For test results call 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.
Free testing is also available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through the partnership between Walgreens and the LDH. Testing is available everyday of the week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required. To make an appointment click here.
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|HOURS
|Alario Center
|2000 Segnette Blvd.
|Westwego
|8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
8 a.m.-noon Sat.
|Lakefront
|6801 Franklin Ave.
|New Orleans
|8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
8 a.m.-noon Sat.
|Mahalia Jackson Theater
|1419 Basin St.
|New Orleans
|8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
8 a.m.-noon Sat.
|LSU Campus:
Student Union Building
|254 S. Stadium Drive
|Baton Rouge
|9 a..m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|Southern University:
FG Clark Activity Center
|801 Harding Blvd.
|Baton Rouge
|9 a..m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|Cortana Mall
|9389 Cortana Place
|Baton Rouge
|9 a..m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|Lamar-Dixon Expo Center
|9039 S. St. Landry Ave.
|Gonzales
|9 a..m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|Nicholls State University:
Student Union Building
|104 Ellendale Drive
|Thibodaux
|9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri.
|Lafayette Parish Health Unit
|220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A
|Lafayette
|8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|University of Louisiana: Library
|400 E. St. Mary St.
|Lafayette
|9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|St. Martin Parish Health Unit
|303 W. Port St.
|St. Martinville
|8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.
|Iberia Parish Health Unit
|715 Weldon St. B
|New Iberia
|8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues.
|Acadia Parish Health Unit
|1029 Capitol Ave.
|Crowley
|8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed.
|Lake Charles Civic Center
|900 Lakeshore Drive
|Lake Charles
|8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|
Rapides Parish Coliseum
|
5600 Coliseum Blvd.
|
Alexandria
|
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|
Grambling State University
|
1234 Grambling Road
|
Grambling
|
9 a.m.-4 p.m Mon.-Fri.
|
Louisiana Tech University: Thomas Assembly Center
|
1650 W. Alabama Ave.
|
Ruston
|
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|
University of Louisiana-Monroe
|
840 Cole Ave.
|
Monroe
|
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|
Southeastern Louisiana University
|
800 W. University. Ave.
|
Hammond
|
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
|
St. Tammany Recreation District 11
|
22517 La. 36
|
Abita Springs
|
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
