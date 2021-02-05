45°
LDH lists COVID testing sites for next week

Friday, February 05 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health released a list of COVID-19 sites for the week of Feb. 8-13.

The COVID-19 testing is operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG). No LANG-operated sites will be open in Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana).


You must be 3 years of age or older to get tested. Testing is free and ID is not required.


It is encouraged that individuals pre-register to get tested by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU.


For test results call 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.


Free testing is also available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through the partnership between Walgreens and the LDH. Testing is available everyday of the week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required. To make an appointment click here.  

Region 1: New Orleans
LOCATION  ADDRESS  CITY HOURS 
Alario Center  2000 Segnette Blvd. Westwego 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
8 a.m.-noon Sat. 
Lakefront 6801 Franklin Ave. New Orleans  8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
8 a.m.-noon Sat. 
Mahalia Jackson Theater  1419 Basin St. New Orleans  8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
8 a.m.-noon Sat. 
Region 2: Baton Rouge
LSU Campus:
Student Union Building 		 254 S. Stadium Drive Baton Rouge 9 a..m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
Southern University:
FG Clark Activity Center		 801 Harding Blvd.  Baton Rouge 9 a..m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
Cortana Mall  9389 Cortana Place  Baton Rouge 9 a..m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center  9039 S. St. Landry Ave.  Gonzales  9 a..m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
Region 3: Houma-Thibodaux
Nicholls State University:
Student Union Building		 104 Ellendale Drive  Thibodaux  9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri.
Region 4: Acadiana
Lafayette Parish Health Unit  220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A  Lafayette  8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
University of Louisiana: Library  400 E. St. Mary St.  Lafayette  9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
St. Martin Parish Health Unit  303 W. Port St.  St. Martinville  8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.
Iberia Parish Health Unit  715 Weldon St. B  New Iberia  8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues. 
Acadia Parish Health Unit  1029 Capitol Ave.  Crowley  8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed.
Region 5: Southwest
Lake Charles Civic Center  900 Lakeshore Drive  Lake Charles  8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Region 6: Cenla
Rapides Parish Coliseum 
5600 Coliseum Blvd. 
Alexandria 
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
Region 8: Northeast
Grambling State University 
1234 Grambling Road 
Grambling 
9 a.m.-4 p.m Mon.-Fri. 
Louisiana Tech University: Thomas Assembly Center 
1650 W. Alabama Ave. 
Ruston 
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
University of Louisiana-Monroe 
840 Cole Ave. 
Monroe 
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
Region 9: River Parishes
Southeastern Louisiana University 
800 W. University. Ave.
Hammond 
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
St. Tammany Recreation District 11
22517 La. 36
Abita Springs
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 
