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LDH data shows 125 reported cases of cyclosporiasis in Louisiana

1 hour 36 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 12:57 PM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — As of Tuesday, Louisiana has 125 reported cases of cyclosporiasis. 

Since the outbreak of the parasite, six people have also been hospitalized. 

No one has died from the infection since the start of this year's "season" for the parasite, which is known to cause diarrhea, cramps and discomfort, LDH noted.

The Louisiana Department of Health has launched an interactive map breaking down which parishes have reported cyclosporiasis cases as the nationwide outbreak continues. The full map can be viewed here.

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