LDH confirms 2 additional hurricane-related deaths; death toll 17
Below are details on the 17 deaths LDH has verified to date:
- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
- Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator
- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from the roof
- One resident, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
- 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
