LDH: 62-year-old woman in Caddo Parish died from heat exhaustion caused by power outages

CADDO PARISH - A 62-year-old woman who was left without power after storms rolled through Louisiana died due to extended power outages, authorities said. 

The Louisiana Department of Health says the woman is the first storm-related death in Caddo Parish. 

The Caddo Parish Coroner said the woman was found dead June 21 in an area that had been out of power. 

No more information has been released. 

