LDEQ announces full re-opening of Tangipahoa River following Smitty's Supply explosion
ROSELAND - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality announced on Friday that the Tangipahoa River is fully re-opened to the public.
The LDEQ said the river is open for full public use, but cleanup and recovery operations are still happening in select areas along the river.
"LDEQ asks boaters and residents to remain mindful of ongoing work, personnel, and containment boom that may still be in place. The public is urged to not disturb any equipment or boom as these are essential to final cleanup and monitoring efforts," LDEQ said in their statement.
The LDEQ announced a partial re-opening of the river on Oct. 31. The river closed following Smitty's Supply's plant catching fire in Roseland in August.
