LDAF sets up animal care relief GoFundMe campaign

8 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 18 2016 Aug 18, 2016 August 18, 2016 3:37 PM August 18, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - With devastating flooding impacting a large number of parishes in the state, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help assist the animal relief efforts underway in the state.

The fund collected will be used to provide supplies and equipment necessary to care for numerous pets and livestock in shelters that are being operated by the LDAF and parish governments.

“One of the many lessons learned during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is that many people would not leave their family pets to get out of harm’s way. Our job is to provide shelter and care for pets and livestock, when needed, so Louisiana residents can have comfort in knowing their pets are safe and being cared for,” said Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

