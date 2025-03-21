LCTCS starts Community College Week on Monday

BATON ROUGE — Starting Monday, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System will host a series of events for its Community College Week at twelve different schools.

LCTCS has partnered with the Louisiana Office of Federal Aid to host its sixth weeklong variety of events across Louisiana's community colleges that "underscores the essential role of Louisiana's Community and Technical Colleges in advancing student success and building a stronger, more resilient workforce."

Between March 24 and 28, high school students, prospective students and community members can participate in activities including financial aid sessions, resume workshops, career fairs, and more. Attendees can also explore college campuses and learn about training programs to gain early access to the workforce.

"Our colleges are at the center of workforce transformation, connecting students with high-demand careers while fueling local economies," LCTCS President Monty Sullivan said.

Here is the list of schools participating:

- Baton Rouge Community College

- Bossier Parish Community College

- Central Louisiana Technical Community College

- Delgado Community College

- Fletcher Technical Community College

- Louisiana Delta Community College

- Northshore Technical Community College

- Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College

- Nunez Community College

- River Parishes Community College

- South Louisiana Community College

- SOWELA Technical Community College

Anyone interested can view the full list of college week events or visit your local college's website for specific details.