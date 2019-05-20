Layton Ricks seeking third term as Livingston Parish president

DENHAM SPRINGS - Layton Ricks has announced plans to seek another term as Livingston Parish president.

Ricks confirmed his intention to seek reelection in a news release from his office Monday afternoon. Ricks was first elected as parish president in 2011, leading the parish through a trying period after the 2016 flood.

“My goal after the flood was to work with other officials to get people back in their homes as quickly as possible,” Ricks said. “We certainly learned a lot in accomplishing that goal and have since implemented several new programs that will better prepare us to efficiently manage any future disasters that may come our way.”

Ricks says his priority going forward is "stabilizing" the budget, hopefully allowing for more major infrastructure projects.

The election is scheduled for Oct.12, 2019.