Layoffs planned in Gov. Edwards' office to balance budget

BATON ROUGE - Layoff notifications have gone out to some of the employees of Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.



Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo said Wednesday the governor's office will reduce its staff to cope with a $1 million budget cut for the financial year that began July 1. Some employees were told Tuesday that they'll be losing their jobs.



Carbo says he didn't have an exact number of how many layoffs would be made to balance the office budget. He also didn't say how many people already have been notified they were getting pink slips.



The governor's office is trying to move people being laid off to other state agencies if there are available jobs that the employees could fill.