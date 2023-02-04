48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Layoffs planned in Gov. Edwards' office to balance budget

6 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, July 13 2016 Jul 13, 2016 July 13, 2016 12:35 PM July 13, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News Now

Trending News

BATON ROUGE - Layoff notifications have gone out to some of the employees of Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.
    
Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo said Wednesday the governor's office will reduce its staff to cope with a $1 million budget cut for the financial year that began July 1. Some employees were told Tuesday that they'll be losing their jobs.
    
Carbo says he didn't have an exact number of how many layoffs would be made to balance the office budget. He also didn't say how many people already have been notified they were getting pink slips.
    
The governor's office is trying to move people being laid off to other state agencies if there are available jobs that the employees could fill.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days