Lawyers to Harvey Weinstein say he is now nearly blind and missing multiple teeth

Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK - One of Hollywood's most powerful producers, now disgraced and behind bars for rape, recently appeared before a New York judge for an extradition hearing and claimed that his health has worsened.

According to TMZ , Harvey Weinstein's recent extradition hearing took place due to his indictment on sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

This means he now faces the prospect of being handed over from the New York jail where he is currently incarcerated to a Los Angeles facility, and the 69-year-old does not want that to happen.

His lawyers tried to convince the judge that because the disgraced producer is nearly blind and losing teeth, his failing health requires he remain in New York and attend upcoming medical appointments.

Weinstein's attorneys, Mark Werksman and Norman Effman, said Weinstein has lost four teeth and is in danger of losing more.

In addition to this, Effman says Weinstein is still suffering from cardiac problems, diabetes, and back pain, as well as sleep apnea.

New York prison officials are said to have scheduled two medical procedures for Weinstein, one for his sight and one for his teeth.

The judge decided to have Weinstein remain in New York at least until the next hearing, which will occur later this month.

Despite his 2020 conviction in New York, Weinstein is still facing criminal charges in Los Angeles, where a grand jury recently indicted him on 11 counts of sexual assault in connection to the alleged assaults of five women.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison, and is currently serving his sentence at Wende Correctional Facility.