Lawyers spar after Weinstein court appearance
NEW YORK (AP) - An attorney for Harvey Weinstein says new charges against the movie mogul show prosecutors "are desperate."
Defense attorney Donna Rotunno spoke on Monday after Weinstein pleaded guilty in a Manhattan courtroom. Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents Weinstein accusers, said she wondered why the defense is "so afraid of having additional witnesses testify."
Prosecutors say a new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein. She claims he raped her in 1993.
Weinstein's trial is being pushed back to January. He denies all accusations of non-consensual sex.
