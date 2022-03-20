77°
Latest Weather Blog
Lawyer: Mississippi girls killed mother in self-defense
Trending News
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) - A defense lawyer suggests two Mississippi girls killed their mother in self-defense and that sheriff's deputies may have questioned them improperly.
Lawyer Greg Malta spoke Tuesday following a preliminary hearing for the 14-year-old, who's held on adult murder charges in the Jan. 4 death of her mother, Ericka Hall.
A judge found enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury, but lowered the 14-year-old's bail to $100,000. She remains jailed for now.
Her 12-year-old sister is charged as a juvenile.
An investigator says the girls confessed to planning the killing in advance. Hall's sister found her shot and stabbed outside her house near Magnolia.
Relatives say Hall called deputies days earlier after one of her daughters tried to run over her with a vehicle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High gas prices drive customers to buy smaller cars with better gas...
-
Dozens gather in Central to honor slain toddler
-
2022 Wearin' of the Green Parade - watch it on demand here
-
Spirits high as Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls for first time...
-
Southern University Human Jukebox Band at the Wearin' of the Green Parade
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade