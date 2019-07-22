87°
Lawyer: Man who killed mob boss thought he was helping Trump
NEW YORK (AP) - The lawyer for a man charged with killing a reputed New York mob boss says he was deluded by internet conspiracy theories and thought he was helping President Donald Trump.
Anthony Comello has pleaded not guilty to charges that he murdered Francesco Cali, an alleged leader of the Gambino crime family.
Attorney Robert Gottleib wrote in court papers filed Friday that Comello believed Cali was part of a "deep state" controlling the country.
He wrote that Comello had only intended to put Cali under a citizen's arrest, but wound up shooting him.
Gottleib says Comello is too mentally ill to be prosecuted.
